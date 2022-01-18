Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) PT Raised to $122.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 89.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KOD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.43.

Shares of KOD traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,640. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.88. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). On average, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $776,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,726 shares of company stock worth $2,175,822 over the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

