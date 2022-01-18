Morgan Stanley Boosts Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $88.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

H stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,750. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $99.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071 in the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.