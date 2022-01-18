Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $378.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $366.00 to $378.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.

ESS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.47.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $4.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.99. The company had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,570. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $235.19 and a one year high of $359.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Essex Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

