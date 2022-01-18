ByteNext Hits Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded 7% lower against the dollar. ByteNext has a market cap of $1.11 million and $40,358.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00059262 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00068827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.71 or 0.07469392 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,550.04 or 0.99962110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00067099 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007681 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

