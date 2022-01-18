Crypto Sports Hits Market Capitalization of $104,684.45 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $104,684.45 and $569.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

