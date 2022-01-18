Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $52.80

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.80 and last traded at $54.89, with a volume of 4246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Get Appian alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average of $93.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 199.6% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Appian by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 67.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.