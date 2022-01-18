iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $111.78

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $111.78 and last traded at $111.84, with a volume of 37650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.17.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.96.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.