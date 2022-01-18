Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.63

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 18971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $896.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vroom by 215.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

