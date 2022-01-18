Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Takes $6.56 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 44,143 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in VMware by 346.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VMware by 147.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in VMware during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.65.

NYSE VMW traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $126.22. 36,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,550. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.91. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

