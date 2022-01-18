Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $3,398,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODFL. UBS Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $315.38. 14,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,870. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.76 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $348.78 and a 200 day moving average of $309.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

