Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,199 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 2.5% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $22,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $102.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.20 and its 200-day moving average is $95.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.06 and a 12-month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.24.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

