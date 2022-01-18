Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $108.44 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

