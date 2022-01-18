Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $126.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.95 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.13.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,410 shares of company stock worth $9,761,507 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

