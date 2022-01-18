Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,174,000 after purchasing an additional 76,562 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,555 shares of company stock worth $29,250,803 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.07.

LRCX stock opened at $729.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $481.05 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $677.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.58. The company has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

