Fractal (FCL) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. Fractal has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $177,654.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00059262 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00068827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.71 or 0.07469392 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,550.04 or 0.99962110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00067099 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

