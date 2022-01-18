BitCore Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $189,746.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCore has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,565.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.41 or 0.07497537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.54 or 0.00338112 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.30 or 0.00910116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00079867 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00010558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.87 or 0.00488072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.41 or 0.00258402 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

