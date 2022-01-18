Davidson Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, reaching $176.57. 18,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.93.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

