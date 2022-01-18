Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 49 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,657,000 after buying an additional 699,707 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after buying an additional 904,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,888,000 after buying an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.
IT stock traded down $6.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.58. 2,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,480. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.55. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.
Gartner Profile
Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.
Read More: What are no-load funds?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.