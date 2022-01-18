American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,752,140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 96,580 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $734,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $221.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $156.02 and a one year high of $239.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.96.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

