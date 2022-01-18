Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.76

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 58158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Separately, started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -59.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

