PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.50

Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.50 and last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 39 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.68.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $178,009.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,773. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 99,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PC Connection by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

