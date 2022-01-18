Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.00

Shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 29363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 17,136 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,224,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,824,000 after buying an additional 1,306,370 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 1,432.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 443,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after buying an additional 414,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 161,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

