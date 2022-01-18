Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Sets New 12-Month High at $649.50

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$649.50 and last traded at C$640.01, with a volume of 207957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$645.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC set a C$825.00 target price on Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$743.57.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$590.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$555.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$20.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$10.69 by C$10.01. The company had revenue of C$8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 47.5400013 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $12.781 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is 6.69%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.