Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on USNZY. Grupo Santander upgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

USNZY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

