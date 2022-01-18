Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

TWKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush started coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

TWKS stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,050. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Turing has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $285.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Turing will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.19% of Turing at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Turing Company Profile

