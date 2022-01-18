Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,600 ($21.83) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($26.27) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.42) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.83) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,610.47 ($21.97).

Shares of GSK traded down GBX 11 ($0.15) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,696.80 ($23.15). The stock had a trading volume of 7,498,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,837,189. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,586.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,491.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £85.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88.

In related news, insider Hal Barron purchased 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($28.18) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($68,241.64).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

