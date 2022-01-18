Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 81 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.92.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $243.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.43. The company has a market cap of $163.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

