Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $740,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after buying an additional 236,236 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after buying an additional 48,985 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,520,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 154,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $131.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.53. The stock has a market cap of $356.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Atlantic Securities cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.80.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.