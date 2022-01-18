Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,994 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of PulteGroup worth $26,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $111,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in PulteGroup by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in PulteGroup by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PulteGroup by 24.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 269.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 58,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.83. 47,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,720. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average is $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 9.27%.

Several analysts have commented on PHM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

