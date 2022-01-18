Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $14.63 Million Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,625,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $14,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,383,000 after purchasing an additional 192,794 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 344,422 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 188,303 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. 32,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTEN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.