Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $9.86 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for 2.7% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.75.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.96. 3,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,960. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.13.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

