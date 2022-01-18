Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises about 3.7% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,504,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 85,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,504,000 after purchasing an additional 122,453 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.95.

NYSE APH traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average of $77.79.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

