CI Investments Inc. Acquires 19,230 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 1.6% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $434,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,679,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Booking by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,442,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,748.65.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,249,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $34.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,416.57. 4,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,580. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,335.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,318.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

