Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 489,630 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,962,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,630 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.56% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $64,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 65,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,717,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HST. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.12.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.