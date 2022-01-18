Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Position Increased by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,885 shares during the period. Atmos Energy makes up about 1.3% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.87% of Atmos Energy worth $100,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $8,837,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,419,000 after purchasing an additional 595,256 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,152.2% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 72,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 69,301 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth $1,091,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

NYSE ATO traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, reaching $103.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,440. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

