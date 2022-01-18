Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 9,000 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Boston Properties worth $43,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $123.35. 4,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,160. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $88.45 and a one year high of $128.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.99 and a 200 day moving average of $115.45.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 192.16%.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

