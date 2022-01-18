Aew Capital Management L P Sells 541,531 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Aew Capital Management L P lowered its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 621,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 541,531 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.19% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $23,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

AMH traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $41.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,780. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMH shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

