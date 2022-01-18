Elgethun Capital Management Has $3.24 Million Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management owned 0.66% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of BWB stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,910. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $502.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

