Elgethun Capital Management Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Elgethun Capital Management lowered its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,796 shares during the quarter. Meta Financial Group makes up 2.8% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management owned 0.48% of Meta Financial Group worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CASH. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $63.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.85. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average of $55.32.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

