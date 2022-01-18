iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Stock Holdings Cut by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned about 0.07% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,441 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,501,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 872.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,118,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,735 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,192,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,147,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,420,000 after purchasing an additional 266,810 shares during the period.

FXI traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,119,051. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

