Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $2 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 68,177 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 97,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 75,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 286,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter.

EWG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,330. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

