Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $4,853,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 150,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,411,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $95.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.52. The company has a market cap of $224.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Danske downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

