Rice Partnership LLC Buys 800 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,717,000 after buying an additional 2,625,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,047,000 after buying an additional 754,593 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,243,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,263,000 after buying an additional 372,593 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,238,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,775,000 after buying an additional 187,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,170,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,734,000 after buying an additional 154,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,900. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $114.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

