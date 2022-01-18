SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Wells Financial Advisors INC’s 9th Largest Position

Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 5.0% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $412,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $2,984,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 242.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,522 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.40. 57,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,350. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

