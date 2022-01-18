William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $50.62 Million Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 76,899.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,034 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.62% of PJT Partners worth $50,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,424,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,493,000 after purchasing an additional 94,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in PJT Partners by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 25,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 318,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,164,000 after purchasing an additional 36,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $73.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.84. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.92.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.