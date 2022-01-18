Notis McConarty Edward Has $3.24 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Notis McConarty Edward boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,978 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total transaction of $1,237,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $129,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,591. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $405.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.03 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.61 and a 200 day moving average of $427.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.29.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

