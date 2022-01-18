$29.93 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to report $29.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.15 million to $75.52 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $13.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 117.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $81.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.67 million to $126.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $93.38 million, with estimates ranging from $24.15 million to $128.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 59.81%. The business had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 229,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 47,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 39,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 514,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FBIO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.24. 1,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,120. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $223.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.28. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.