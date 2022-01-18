TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives $129.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

TRU stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.91. 19,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,310. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.83. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,040.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in TransUnion by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in TransUnion by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

