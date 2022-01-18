Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Lowered to $8.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 43.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

NYSE:KGC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 387,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,322,410. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.89. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 673,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 431,940 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.