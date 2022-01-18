StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $2.15 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.50. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 94.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

NASDAQ:STEP traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.88. 625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,630. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.48.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $68,951,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert Waldo sold 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $186,432.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,179,727 shares of company stock worth $111,081,426 over the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in StepStone Group by 221.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in StepStone Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,246,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in StepStone Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

